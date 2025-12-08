Chordate Medical Holding AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ), held on December 8, 2025, the following resolution was passed. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals previously made public in the notice to attend the meeting.

Resolution on liquidation

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Company shall enter into voluntary liquidation pursuant to Chapter 25, Section 3 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Attorney Lars-Olof Svensson, CMS Wistrand Advokatbyrå, was appointed liquidator.

The liquidation will enter into force when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has formally appointed the liquidator.

Resolution on delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the shares of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item II.1.B of the Rules on Delisting at the Initiative of the Issuer issued by the Swedish Securities Council's Self-Regulation Committee.

It was noted that the resolution on delisting was supported by shareholders representing all (100 per cent) of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Weilandt, CEO

anders.weilandt@chordate.com

Cell: +46 733-874277

