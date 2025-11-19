Yesterday, November 18, 2025, Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders, with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company and that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into liquidation or delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CMH, ISIN code SE0022726139, order book ID 247854) and the preference shares (CMH PREF, ISIN code SE0023848619, order book ID 391561) in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) shall be given observation status.

