Chordate Medical Holding AB: Chordate announces updated timetable for delisting

The general meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) ("Chordate" or "the Company") resolved at an extraordinary general meeting on 8 December 2025, among other things, to delist the Company's shares. The Company is now announcing an updated timetable for the delisting.

Delisting

In a press release dated 18 November 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company announced its proposal that the general meeting should resolve to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("the Marketplace") in accordance with II.1. B) of the Rules on delisting of shares at the issuer's initiative issued by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee (Sw. Aktiemarknadens självregleringskommitté, ASK). On 8 December 2025, the general meeting resolved on delisting in accordance with the board's proposal. A preliminary timetable for the delisting was provided in the press release.

The company now announces, with adjustments to the preliminary timetable, an updated timetable for the delisting.

Updated timetable for the delisting

18 February 2026: Application for delisting submitted to the Marketplace.

February 2026: The Marketplace approves the delisting and announces the last day of trading. The company publishes a press release announcing the last day of trading.

March 2026: Last day of trading in the company's shares on the Marketplace, tentatively two weeks after the Marketplace has decided on the delisting.

For more information, please contact:

chordate@cms-wistrand.com

Phone: +46 8-507 200 00

About Chordate



N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.