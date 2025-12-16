Anzeige
Chordate Medical Holding AB: Chordate Medical terminates the liquidity guarantee for the common share

Chordate Medical hereby announces that the company has terminated the agreement with Lago Kapital regarding the assignment as liquidity provider for the common share CMH.

The purpose of the liquidity provider has been to promote the liquidity of the company's common share, reduce volatility and facilitate trading. Chordate Medical assesses that the trading and liquidity in the share over time has been on an acceptable level and that the benefit of the liquidity provider is limited.

The last trading day on which the liquidity guarantee is in effect is 2026-01-15.

For more information, please contact:
Anders Weilandt
anders.weilandt@chordate.com
Cell: +46 733-874277

About Chordate
Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) is a medical technology company that has developed, patented and CE-marked Ozilia® Migraine, a neuromodulation and drug-free treatment technology for chronic migraine and chronic rhinitis. The treatment has clinically proven efficacy according to a recent study, and is marketed in selected markets in the EU and the Middle East. Chordate Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: CMH). Read more at www.chordate.com

The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Bergs Securities AB.

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

