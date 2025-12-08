PSE&G and PSEG Foundation Launch $1.5 Million Community Relief Initiative To Support Those in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / PSEG

Community to receive assistance with food, housing and other services through more than 25 non-profit organizations

Today, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation announced $1.5 million in grants to over 25 local organizations that provide critical assistance to households facing economic hardship. The Community Relief Initiative reflects PSE&G's and the PSEG Foundation's ongoing dedication to affordability and community well-being.

The one-year initiative aims to provide critical support through a multifaceted approach that includes funding to Shares Nation (formerly NJ Shares) for energy assistance and housing relief, as well as partner organizations of Shares Nation and several foodbanks that are designed and equipped to operate on a wide scale as the backbone of the community food assistance system.

As part of its unwavering commitment to uplifting communities across New Jersey, PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation have invited nonprofit partners to a conference designed to deepen collaboration and spark fresh, practical insights.

"At PSE&G and the PSEG Foundation, we believe true community support goes beyond providing safe and reliable energy - it's about building strong partnerships with organizations that understand local needs," said President of the PSEG Foundation and Director Corporate Social Responsibility Calvin Ledford Jr. "During times of economic challenges and hardship, these collaborations allow us to deliver meaningful solutions that directly benefit families across New Jersey. We are deeply grateful for each of our partners and for the impact these initiatives will have in helping local communities access the critical resources needed to stay safe, healthy, and secure."

