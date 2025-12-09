

JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Maximilian Foerst have mutually agreed to terminate Foerst's Executive Board mandate effective 31 December 2025. This decision follows a violation of the ZEISS Group's internal Code of Conduct, acknowledged by Foerst, relating to a conflict of interest involving interactions with an individual within the ZEISS internal working environment. The matter dates back several years and is not connected to the business activities of ZEISS Group or Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.



The company noted that its Supervisory Board is actively working to identify a permanent successor. In the interim, Andreas Pecher, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, will assume the role of CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG as of 1 January 2026. Prior to taking on this role, Pecher will resign from his Supervisory Board mandate. During this period, the Supervisory Board will be chaired by Peter Kameritsch.



Effective 1 January 2026, the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG will consist of Andreas Pecher (Chief Executive Officer, ad interim) and Justus Felix Wehmer (Chief Financial Officer).



