The project strengthens the strategic partnership with ENGIE and reinforces NHOA Energy's long-term commitment to the Benelux markets

NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, has been awarded by ENGIE the contracts for the Supply, Commissioning and the Long-Term Service of a new 80 MW 320 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to be installed at the site of ENGIE's Drogenbos power station, near Brussels.

The Drogenbos BESS represents ENGIE's third large-scale battery asset in Belgium and was selected in the country's fifth Capacity Remuneration Mechanism (CRM) auction, securing a 15-year contract starting in November 2027. Designed to deliver essential flexibility services to the Belgian grid, enabling greater integration of renewable energy and supporting grid stability at national level, the BESS will be based on NHOA Energy's NHEXUS platform, including 88 battery containers capable of providing up to 4 hours of discharge, corresponding to the average daily electricity demand of over 38,000 households.

The project marks a significant new milestone in expanding the collaboration between NHOA Energy and ENGIE, as it follows the ongoing construction of the 400 MWh Kallo BESS, another flagship project for Belgium's energy transition.

The construction of the Drogenbos plant is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with full commissioning expected by September 2027.

After commissioning, the operation of the plant will be supported via a Long-Term Service Agreement, combining long-term product and performance warranties with comprehensive operation and maintenance services. Through continuous monitoring of the plant and data-driven maintenance, coupled with an established local structure, NHOA Energy will guarantee ENGIE high availability levels and optimized operational performance throughout the asset's lifecycle.

"With this new battery park, we are strengthening our current position as the Belgian reference in flexible energy generation and storage. It is no coincidence that flexibility is one of the three cornerstones of ENGIE's strategy in Belgium, alongside renewable energy and smart customer solutions. The flexible storage capacity of batteries will play a key role in tomorrow's energy system: by balancing supply and demand, they support the electricity grid and help us make optimal use of the available renewable energy." commented Vincent Verbeke, CEO of ENGIE Belgium.

We are proud to return to Drogenbos, the site of a pilot system we commissioned with ENGIE back in 2018, this time to deliver a landmark project for Belgium's energy transition. With Drogenbos, we bring to the country another multi-hour storage system powered by our proprietary NHEXUS BESS platform and engineering expertise, reinforcing our position as a long-term partner for the development of flexible and resilient power systems," said Lucie Kanius-Dujardin, Global Managing Director of NHOA Energy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203062211/en/

Contacts:

Communications: Teresa Pogliani, +39 340 464 9719, media.relations@nhoa.energy