Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced strong new business growth with pensions, endowments and other institutional asset owner clients, securing more than 100 mandates across key global markets in 2025. The new business represents more than US$385 billion in assets under custody (as of Nov. 30, 2025).

"Institutional investors have sophisticated needs and are looking for a strategic partner who can deliver solutions to help them achieve their long-term goals," said Melanie Pickett, head of Asset Servicing Americas. "We are successful at growing our asset owner business because of our service, integrity and expertise. We don't just deliver products we build relationships. Our client experience model provides direct access to specialists, consistent service delivery, and strategic engagement that helps fuel innovation and create products that truly meet the needs of the asset owner community."

Northern Trust's recent global Asset Owners in Focus peer study confirmed the importance of client service, with respondents ranking it one of their top factors when selecting a provider.

"Our client focus drives the continued evolution of regulatory reporting solutions as well as middle office, collateral and liquidity management platforms to oversee global, multi-asset investment portfolios," said James Wright, head of asset owners, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "By delivering these targeted innovations, Northern Trust helps asset owners drive greater efficiency, transparency, and performance as they navigate today's market complexity."

The new business growth crosses all asset owner segments and regions where Northern Trust operates, including North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC), and is supported by continued investment in capabilities developed for asset owners, including:

Front Office Solutions: Northern Trust's cloud-based platform specializing in alternative asset lifecycle management now supports more than $1 trillion in assets for clients in all global regions (as of July 2025).

Integrated Trading Solutions: Of particular interest to asset owner clients who are bringing investment management in-house, ITS offers enhanced trading efficiency and execution coverage for equities, fixed income and derivatives across global markets.

OCIO Services: A new team focused on strategic relationships with outsourced chief investment officers crafts innovative solutions that address the distinct needs of OCIOs and their clients.

Leon Stavrou, head of Australia and New Zealand, added: "Asset owners across APAC are embracing new strategies to navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape. Super funds in particular are insourcing investment management to gain greater control and efficiency. At Northern Trust, we support this shift by providing advanced technology and outsourced trading solutions that help asset owners optimize their operations and achieve their investment objectives."

For many decades, Northern Trust has been dedicated to serving the needs of global asset owners. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may serve their constituents, their communities, and the world.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

