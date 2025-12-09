The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
09th December 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 08th December 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
08th December 2025 113.21 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 111.04 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
09th December 2025