Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Boosts Sale Efforts Through Key Talent Additions

Vice President of Sales Appointed at Beamer Subsidiary, Along With Additional New Sales Team Hires

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation(NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced it has appointed several seasoned professionals to its sales team, each bringing deep industry experience and proven track records in strategic account development, channel growth, and customer success.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented:

"As 2025 draws to a close, we approach 2026 with strong momentum, supported by the successful integration of our subsidiaries, CMS Laser and Beamer, and reinforced by significant revenue growth. Throughout the year, we made deliberate organizational adjustments, cutting costs in some areas while increasing investment in others. Strengthening our sales organization has been a key strategic priority, and we are confident that these targeted investments will position us for exceptional performance in the year ahead."

As a fast-growing company - bolstered by the acquisition of Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser) and, more recently, Beamer Laser Marking Systems (Beamer) - Laser Photonics is strategically expanding its sales team to support its broader market footprint. The company is investing in new talent to ensure seamless integration across its growing portfolio, strengthen customer engagement, and accelerate revenue opportunities in both existing and newly added business segments. These additions enhance Laser Photonics' ability to meet rising demand and deliver unified support across its brands.

Leading the Beamer Sales Team as its Vice President is now Frank J. Cook, who brings over 25 years of sales experience across medical devices, laser equipment, and technical procurement. A top-performing sales professional formerly serving Surgical Direct and Boss Laser, Cook has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive revenue, build customer relationships, and guide teams to success. He is well-positioned to lead Beamer's sales division into its next phase of growth.

Cook commented: "I'm excited to join Beamer Laser Marking Systems at such a pivotal time. Our focus will be on strengthening customer relationships, expanding market reach, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. I look forward to leading a talented sales team and driving continued growth across the organization."

This and other new hires at Laser Photonics underscore the company's momentum as it scales its operations and integrates its growing family of brands. With fresh talent, expanded expertise, and a renewed focus on customer engagement, the company is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and drive significant progress in the coming year.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace , Automotive , Defense/Government, Energy , Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

