Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
09.12.2025
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 November 2025 847.97 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,252 shares in LTL.

As at 30 November 2025, LTL shares were valued at £5,928.28 per share, a decrease of 10.6% from the valuation of £6,628.50 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 October 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £15.3m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £8.8 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.80%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 December 2025


