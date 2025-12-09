

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), Tuesday announced the expanded launch and first shipment of its next-generation Leo System, expecting to deliver unmatched precision and efficiency in protein analysis.



Powered by Simple Western Technology, the system introduces dual-channel fluorescence detection alongside chemiluminescence, expanding data throughput and efficiency, and generating greater insights from precious samples.



Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne, said, 'With advanced detection technologies and built-in compliance features, Leo enables researchers to achieve faster, more reliable results, accelerate critical discoveries, and streamline development timelines.'



TECH closed at $60.29, down 2.25 percent on the Nasdaq.



