

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne (TECH) announced a strategic collaboration between one of its spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering - Wyss Geneva - to develop an automated workflow for simultaneous RNA and protein detection in 3D specimens. The project will enable high-resolution multiomic analysis within intact 3D samples.



The company said, by lowering technical barriers and increasing analytical depth, the collaboration with Wyss Geneva positions Bio-Techne as a leader in next-generation research tools, enabling scientists to study biology in its actual spatial context.



