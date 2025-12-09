Next Phase to Include Shallow Drill Testing of USGS Breccia Pipes.

Deep Drilling to Test the Strongest Portion of the Quantec MT Anomaly

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2025 multi-phase exploration program at the Passiflora copper-gold porphyry on the Silver Cliff Project in Custer County, Colorado. New MMI soil geochemistry, when integrated with airborne imagery, Quantec MT geophysics, rock sampling, geological mapping and historical drilling, continues to strengthen the interpretation of a large, district-scale porphyry system centered below the Passiflora corridor.

The convergence of these independent datasets is providing the strongest technical case to date for a significant gold-copper intrusive center, with vectors now clearly defined for both shallow and deep drill testing in 2026.

A Broad, Coherent Copper-Gold Corridor Emerging

The 2025 MMI soil survey outlines a well-defined copper-in-soil trend across the central-western portion of the grid, remaining open to the west and north, and closely aligned with conductivity highs identified in the Quantec MT survey. These high-conductivity MT features are interpreted as indicators of a deep intrusive center, a common signature in large-scale porphyry environments.

Overlapping clusters of elevated gold-in-soil values coincide with the copper trend and are characteristic of leakage halos above mineralized porphyry centers. This dual response-copper and gold provides increased understanding in the geometry of the subsurface system.

Supporting datasets include:

Rock sampling along Ben Hill West , which returned elevated copper and porphyry pathfinder metals directly above the central MT feature.

, which returned elevated copper and porphyry pathfinder metals directly above the central MT feature. Airborne imagery outlining a broad alteration halo following the same structural corridor.

outlining a broad alteration halo following the same structural corridor. Historical drilling records documenting porphyry-style alteration mineral assemblages.

documenting porphyry-style alteration mineral assemblages. Viscount's deep hole PF-23-03A , which intersected long intervals of copper-gold mineralization interpreted to lie on the periphery of a larger intrusive system.

, which intersected long intervals of copper-gold mineralization interpreted to lie on the periphery of a larger intrusive system. Five shallow holes drilled in 2021, of which four encountered widespread anomalous base metals, silver, gold, and alteration assemblages consistent with the outer halo of a porphyry system.

These integrated lines of evidence support a multi-phase intrusive-hydrothermal system of meaningful scale, now better delineated by soil chemistry, MT responses, surface mapping and drilling.

Advancing Toward 2026 Drilling

Following compilation and integration of all datasets, Viscount has defined a drill plan targeting both the near-surface USGS-mapped breccia pipes and the deeper porphyry center indicated by the MT anomaly.

According to the Quantec report 2022, The 2D and 3D modeled depth of the anomaly extends ~1500m deep, or to an elevation of ~900m, but the source could be deeper. The extreme conductivity of the anomaly and sensitivity of the MT method limit resolution of the inversion result below the massive conductive zone. The information that we have of the deep parts of the model comes from the sites that are not directly above the anomaly, so the deeper part of the anomaly may not be well defined with the data and coverage available.

The Company will test several breccia bodies mapped by the USGS, interpreted as structurally prepared conduits that can host enriched mineralization proximal to porphyry systems. These targets provide cost-effective, shallow drill opportunities as part of the 2026 program.

The next deep drillhole is designed to test the strongest portion of the MT anomaly, representing a significant step-out from hole PF-23-03A. A similar mineralization profile-grade, alteration, and continuity would confirm lateral extension and strengthen the interpretation of a large porphyry system at depth. A positive outcome from either drill program would advance the Passiflora target and elevate its standing as a district-scale gold-copper opportunity for Viscount.

Historical Mine Records Reinforce Regional Metal Endowment

Viscount recently obtained historical mine reports (1908-1968) from the Colorado State Archivist's Office covering underground operations in the broader Hardscrabble Mining District surrounding the Company's first deep drill hole (PF-03A) which intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization. Although incomplete, the records document multiple underground shipments grading approximately 10-15% lead and 5-15 oz/ton silver, with additional gold and zinc credits noted in several of the annual reports These reports highlight the long-recognized polymetallic enrichment of the district and provide context for the broader mineralizing system that Passiflora is part of.

Soil Geochemistry Maps





Figure 1: Gold-in-Soil Density Map (MMI Method)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/277331_e0918ee58445c8c1_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Copper-in-Soil Density Map (MMI Method)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/277331_e0918ee58445c8c1_003full.jpg

Integrated Interpretation

Taken together, the copper, and gold datasets show two overlapping geological systems:

Copper-gold-pathfinder geochemical corridor consistent with a deeper porphyry source, spatially aligned with Quantec MT conductivity highs, mapped alteration and the mineralized intervals intersected in Viscount's deep hole PF-23-03A.

Next Steps

Viscount is now finalizing drill collar locations for holes targeting both the USGS-mapped breccia pipes and the deeper core hole designed to test the strongest portion of the MT anomaly at Passiflora. The technical team is continuing to integrate soil geochemistry, structural mapping and MT geophysical data into a refined 3D targeting model to optimize drill placement and maximize geological insight from the initial holes. The first drill hole of 2026 is designed to test the breccia pipes and continue through to the heart of the Quantec MT anomaly. This angled hole is anticipated to be about 1500M. Permitting activities are underway and progressing in line with expectations, keeping the Company on schedule to begin drilling in early 2026, subject to the receipt of final approvals.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is located in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicate extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 17 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277331

SOURCE: Viscount Mining Corp.