West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its Environmental & Social Impact Assessment at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. The Company has engaged a consortium led by Artelia, Société par Actions Simplifée ("Artelia") and including Biotope Afrique Centrale and Insuco Gabon to complete the ESIA. The group has extensive experience with large scale projects globally and throughout Africa including mining projects and the ESIA will be compliant with IFC performance Standards.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "We are very pleased to have initiated our ESIA study as we progress with our potash development project in Gabon. We look forward to working with the Artelia group and completing a comprehensive ESIA for the project. The initiation of the ESIA marks another step in the development of the Banio Potash Project after the very successful Stage 2 drill program that resulted in a significant increase of our Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource. The ESIA will be incorporated into our mining license application which we expect to pursue in 2026. We are also planning to initiate a definitive feasibility study in coming weeks. The company is fully funded to carry out these programs. The US DFC funding will also be applied to cover our feasibility study costs."

The comprehensive ESIA for the project will commence shortly with physical environment baseline studies including hydrology, hydrogeology, water quality, soils and air quality followed by bio-diversity baseline studies which will include an extensive coverage of flora and fauna in the region. Baseline studies for the social component of the study will include a review of the socio-economic conditions in the project area and will expand on the stakeholder engagement work that has been initiated by the Company. The final ESIA will outline any mitigation measures for the project and will include comprehensive environmental and social management plans. The ESIA is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be presented to the government of Gabon as part of the Company's application for a mining license.

The Company is granting a total of 980,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $3.22 per share.

