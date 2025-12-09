

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Tuesday announced that it has expanded its partnership with Anthropic (ANTH.PVT) to help enterprises move from AI pilots to large-scale deployment.



The companies will also launch a new joint offering for CIOs to measure value and scale AI-powered software development.



The companies are creating the Accenture Anthropic Business Group, with plans to train about 30,000 Accenture professionals on Claude models and Claude Code.



The new group positions Anthropic as one of Accenture's key AI partners and will support faster, lower-risk AI adoption for global enterprises



Claude Code will be at the center of the development lifecycle, supported by Accenture's framework, workflow redesign, and change-management programs.



Accenture and Anthropic are co-developing AI solutions for financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and public sector clients. Planned applications include automated compliance processes for banks, research and clinical-trial support in life sciences, and AI agents for public services.



Accenture will integrate Claude into its global Innovation Hubs and will establish a Claude Center of Excellence to co-create new AI products for enterprise needs.



In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.77% higher at $268.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.



