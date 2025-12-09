Amazon Growth Lab: What Amazon's 2025 European Fee Reductions Mean for Marketplace Sellers Competing With Shein and Temu

Amazon Growth Lab Highlights Strategic Implications of Amazon's Fee Cuts and Identifies Where Sellers Should Reallocate Budget in 2025

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Amazon's decision to reduce seller fees across major European marketplaces signals a strategic shift aimed at increasing competitiveness against ultrafast-fashion platforms such as Shein and Temu. Amazon Growth Lab (AGL), a leading Amazon marketplace growth and PPC optimization agency, has released new analysis explaining how these changes affect marketplace profitability and what brands should do immediately to capitalize on them.

Amazon is lowering referral and fulfillment fees across multiple categories, particularly Apparel, Home, Grocery, Vitamins, and Pet categories across the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. These updates begin in December 2025 and continue into 2026.

"This is more than a fee adjustment. It is a marketplace strategy shift," says Yonah Nimmer, Founder and CEO of Amazon Growth Lab. "Amazon is defending market share, and sellers who understand the timing of these fee reductions can strategically reinvest into organic ranking, product launches, and marketplace expansion. This is a critical competitive window."

Key fee reductions announced by Amazon:

Referral fee reductions across Clothing, Home, Pet, Grocery and more

Lower FBA fulfillment rates for low-price products

Reduced Lightning Deal and promotional variable fees

New price thresholds creating lower per-unit costs

Broader eligibility for low-price FBA rates

How brands should respond:

According to Amazon Growth Lab, brands should focus on three priorities:

Reallocate PPC spend toward organic ranking

Fee reductions should be treated as margin that fuels visibility, not just margin that increases profit temporarily. Reprice strategically in high-velocity categories

Lower fees allow brands to become more price competitive in categories where low price leads to stronger organic ranking signals. Evaluate new European category viability

For many brands, categories that were previously too fee heavy may now be profitable enough for cross-border expansion.

Why this matters long-term:

"These changes are directly related to Amazon's global competitive strategy," Nimmer adds. "As Temu and Shein grow inside Europe, Amazon will continue lowering the cost to sell. Sellers who anticipate these changes, not react to them, are positioned for long-term dominance."

About Amazon Growth Lab

Amazon Growth Lab is a leading Amazon marketing and PPC agency providing AI-enabled marketplace strategy, conversion optimization, PPC management, and marketplace expansion. AGL works with leading consumer brands including Ray-Ban, Anker, Thrival Muscle Recovery, Mavi, and others. The agency helps sellers increase organic ranking and achieve scalable Amazon growth.

Learn more at AmazonGrowthLab.com.

Contact: press@amazongrowthlab.com

SOURCE: Amazon Growth Lab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amazon-growth-lab-what-amazons-2025-european-fee-reductions-mean-1115751