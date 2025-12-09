Amdocs Management Limited: e& Selects Amdocs to Power Its Generative AI Experiences

Leveraging Amdocs' amAIz - generative AI Platform and its agents, powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, e& UAE is integrating generative AI into its business processes, opening possibilities for new revenue opportunities, business efficiencies, and improved customer experiences

DUBAI, UAE AND JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, in the United Arab Emirates, to integrate generative AI (GenAI) into its business systems.

Using Amdocs' GenAI platform, amAIz , e& UAE can easily integrate GenAI services across its ecosystem. e& UAE is utilizing amAIz's library of predefined telco agents and skills that can improve business efficiencies, reshape customer experience and interactions, and increase revenue opportunities in multiple telco domains.

As part of the amAIz platform, Amdocs will also offer a telco-specific guardrail control mechanism, with logging and auditing capabilities, role-based access control, and privacy compliance measures to deliver a safe and secure approach to GenAI integration. Amdocs amAIz helps ensure that GenAI tasks are matched with the 'best-fit' foundation models, offering an accurate and cost-effective, telco-specific GenAI experience with field-proven results to deliver carrier-grade benefits.

This project is supported through Amdocs' collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise with NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA microservices, a collection of easy-to-use microservices for building, customizing, and deploying generative AI models.

"This collaboration with Amdocs, which expands upon our recent work on AI-enabled telco autonomous stores, underscores our commitment to innovation, consistently unlocking new efficiencies and enhancing customer experiences," said Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) at e& UAE. "By being one of the first service providers to integrate generative AI, we are helping lead the industry's transformation toward an AI-driven future. We are deploying telco-specific agents with built-in guardrails to enhance customer care, retail, and network operations, delivering faster resolution times, smarter recommendations, and clear efficiency gains. This is a pragmatic step that scales innovation responsibly, securely, cost-effectively, and with tangible outcomes for our customers."

"Our collaboration with e& UAE is a critical proof point of the important role generative AI plays in telecom industry transformation," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "e& UAE is now one of the first to embrace generative AI to make measurable improvements to their business, providing their customers with enhanced experiences and improving operating efficiency at the same time. Enabled in part by our continued work with NVIDIA, this is not just a technological milestone, but an important inflection point in production-scale generative AI experience innovation, setting the stage for expansion to additional key telecom domains in the future."

"AI agents are defining the future of work by supercharging generative AI with reasoning and taking outcome-oriented actions," said Chris Penrose, Vice President of Telco Business Development at NVIDIA. "Amdocs amAIz, integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, enables e& UAE to easily deploy and scale AI applications, as well as accelerate time to value for customer experiences."

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE's future-focused innovation. Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility. We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance, and gaming. As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale. Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world. To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

