Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 11:01
27,860 Euro
-0,14 % -0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,88027,90015:31
27,88027,90015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2025 15:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS World Services A/S: ISS extends significant contract with global technology company in North America

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended its longstanding partnership with a key technology customer in North America. The renewed agreement also includes a scope expansion.

Copenhagen, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will continue to deliver food solutions to the customer. The contract starts in Q1 2026 and has a five-year duration.

Steven Quick, CEO of ISS Americas, says:
"We are excited to continue this valued partnership and to further expand its scope. Through innovation, culinary excellence, and a hospitality-forward approach, we will continue to strive to provide tailored services that elevate the guest experience and improve efficiencies".

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.