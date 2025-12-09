GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Resources Confirms High-Grade Copper Mineralization at Three Guardsmen Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that assay results from the Three Guardsmen property have confirmed the presence of high-grade surface copper mineralisation on its 100% owned property located in Northern British Columbia.

Highlights:

126 surface rock samples collected, including 25 samples exceeding 10,000 ppm (1% Cu) -

- High-grade grab samples including: J647161 (15.85% Cu) J647629 (12.75% Cu) J647753 (12.65 % Cu)





(Note - grab sample grades are not indicative of expected overall grades)

The Three Guardsmen Project hosts high-grade copper mineralization in epidote-magnetite skarns , with extensive malachite-stained pods traced over more than 1 km of strike -

, with extensive malachite-stained pods traced over - Porphyritic intrusive textures with associated elevated Cu and Mo values have been identified at low elevations in the valley bottom, possibly indicative of an intrusive source for the skarn mineralization.

Geochemical transitions across the property (Cu-Ag ? Bi-Te-Au ? Mo) suggest a vector towards an intrusive heat source underlying the skarn system.





Three Guardsmen:

The Three Guardsmen property comprises 14 contiguous mineral tenures covering 16,234 hectares within the Atlin Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia. The claims are 100% owned by GoldHaven Resources Corp. Strategically located near Haines Junction, the Three Guardsmen Project sits in a highly prospective geological area known for copper-magnetite skarns with associated gold and molybdenum mineralization. Observed transitions from copper- and silver-rich zones to bismuth, tellurium, and gold-rich areas, along with molybdenum in altered granites, suggest a possible nearby porphyry system.

Figure 1- Goldhaven Resource team member traverses Three Guardsmen.

Sample_ID Year Sample Type Cu (ppm)

Cu (%)

Fe (%)

Zn (ppm)

Zn (%)

J647161 2025 Grab 158500 15.85 27.4 910 J647629 2025 Grab 127500 12.75 10.15 129000 12.9 J647753 2025 Grab 126500 12.65 5.22 117000 11.7 J647163 2025 Grab 99200 9.92 35.9 2340 J647162 2025 Grab 71900 7.19 25 610 J647337 2025 Grab 67800 6.78 16.1 4150 J647167 2025 Grab 49200 4.92 41.4 468 J647666 2025 Chip 44800 4.48 11.1 17900 1.79 J647165 2025 Grab 44200 4.42 15.8 368 J647164 2025 Grab 40500 4.05 20.1 962 J647168 2025 Grab 38400 3.84 17.55 18100 1.81 J647664 2025 Chip 33800 3.83 2.65 20300 2.03 J647648 2025 Chip 31400 3.14 37.6 7470 J647637 2025 Grab 29100 2.91 22.2 2930 J647665 2025 Chip 28400 2.84 1.74 40100 4.01 J647752 2025 Grab 20400 2.04 2.52 32800 3.28 J647654 2025 Grab 18150 1.815 8.24 1035 J647333 2025 Grab 15700 1.57 40 568 J647647 2025 Chip 15700 1.57 37.3 4570 J647757 2025 Grab 14950 1.495 20.7 2380 J647336 2025 Grab 14650 1.465 13.35 738 J647656 2025 Chip 11500 1.15 13.85 6710 J647751 2025 Grab 10700 1.07 >50 2730 J647156 2025 Grab 10600 1.06 10.4 2250 J647151 2025 Grab 10500 1.05 17.8 1200

Table 1. Top 25 Copper Assays from 126 grab & chip samples from 2025 Field Program.

The 2025 field program at Three Guardsmen concentrated on verifying historical high-grade copper samples located at the Canadian Verdee and Mildred showings as well as doing first pass mapping and assessment on the property. Assay results successfully validated historical sampling, returning new discoveries that include copper grades up to 15.85% Cu (Sample J647161). Of the 126 samples collected, 25 returned assays above 1% Cu, confirming the widespread distribution of mineralization across the property.

Geological Significance:

At the Canadian Verdee high-grade copper occurs in local pods dominated by bornite and chalcocite. These grade along strike into more extensive epidote-dominant skarn with magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization and widespread malachite staining. These mineralized zones extend over a strike length of more than 1 km, highlighting the scale and potential of the system. The team believes the skarn zones may extend from Canadian Verdee to Mildred for a total of 2.6 km of prospective strike length; cliff side oxidization suggests this is likely, although rugged terrain currently has prevented verification of this.

Figure 2: Len Gal points out additional malachite staining and oxidization between Canadian Verdee and Mildred showings. Suggest of a 2.6 km strike.

Figure 3: Three Guardsmen project (14 contiguous mineral tenures covering 16,234 hectares)

Figure 4- Cu (ppm) Grab and Chip sample Assays at Three Guardsmen from 2025 Field Program.

Importantly, the presence of altered granites carrying molybdenum-along with systematic geochemical transitions from Cu-Ag zones into Bi-Te-Au enrichment-suggests the presence of a nearby porphyry intrusion driving the metal system. The project lies within a Late Cretaceous tectonic setting that hosts several world-class porphyry deposits, including Casino and Red Mountain, further underscoring the exploration potential.

GoldHaven's ongoing exploration strategy includes targeted geochemical surveys, structural mapping, and geophysical interpretation aimed at defining potential mineralized granitic intrusive centres.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: "These assays are a major milestone for GoldHaven. Discovering copper grades as high as 15.85% at surface, along with widespread high-grade mineralization across the property, clearly shows the strength of the system at Three Guardsmen. This is the kind of early success that can redefine a company. With strong geological evidence pointing toward a nearby porphyry source, we believe the project offers exceptional upside as we continue to advance exploration."

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totaling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

