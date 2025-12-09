The "Electric Shavers Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric shavers market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.773 billion in 2025 to USD 15.802 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.06%. This growth is propelled by heightened beauty consciousness across genders and rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies like China and India. The market benefits from increased consumer interest in personal grooming and the practicality of at-home shaving solutions.
Despite this growth trajectory, challenges such as competition from traditional razors and the high cost of premium electric shavers may affect performance in price-sensitive markets.
Companies Featured in this Report
- Conair Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Procter Gamble
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Havells India Ltd.
- Andis Company
- Manscaped
Market Drivers
A key factor driving market expansion is the global rise in disposable income, which allows consumers to spend more on personal care and grooming products. This financial capability enhances the demand for electric shavers, as consumers lean towards convenience and aesthetics. Additionally, the growing population in developing regions further boosts demand, driven by urban consumers seeking efficient grooming tools. The trend toward at-home grooming, partly due to prior salon closures, remains a catalyst for electric shaver interest as they offer a viable alternative for maintaining personal care routines.
Market Constraints
The market is constrained by the high cost of advanced electric shavers, potentially limiting their adoption in low-income regions. Competition from manual razors and other grooming alternatives poses a challenge, especially where cost sensitivity prevails. Ensuring product durability and resolving concerns over battery life and maintenance are crucial for continued market expansion.
Market Segmentation
The electric shavers market is categorized by product type, distribution channel, and geography. Product types include foil and rotary shavers, designed to meet specific consumer preferences for precision or versatility. Distribution is segmented into online and offline channels, with online sales expected to surge due to increased smartphone usage and internet access. Geographically, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, each exhibiting distinct growth dynamics based on regional economic conditions and consumer habits.
Geographical Outlook
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth driven by increasing disposable incomes, a growing middle class, and heightened beauty awareness in nations like China and India. While North America and Europe maintain significant market shares due to high consumer spending on personal care and robust retail frameworks, South America and the Middle East and Africa are poised for steady growth driven by e-commerce and urbanization advancements.
Competitive Landscape
Leading players in the electric shavers market are prioritizing product innovation and strategic marketing to fortify their market presence. Companies are launching products with advanced features such as ergonomic designs and prolonged battery life to attract discerning clientele. The rise of e-commerce platforms, offering discounts and personalized shopping experiences, boosts online sales and increases market accessibility.
Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities lie in leveraging the burgeoning e-commerce arena and targeting emerging markets with cost-efficient, high-quality shavers. However, challenges include overcoming cost impediments and competing with traditional grooming methods. Industry experts should focus on innovating affordable, sustainable products and developing strong online retail strategies to maximize the electric shavers market's growth potential.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Detailed insights into major and emerging regions, focusing on customer segments, policies, consumer preferences, and industry verticals.
- Competitive Landscape: Strategic insights into key players' maneuvers to understand market penetration strategies.
- Market Drivers Future Trends: Exploration of dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Strategic insights for uncovering new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
- Wide Audience: Cost-effective solutions for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
The Electric Shavers Market is analyzed into the following segments:
- By Type
- Foil Shaver
- Rotary Shaver
- By Power Source
- Battery-Powered
- Mains-Powered
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- By End-User
- Men
- Women
- By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Others
- North America
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|146
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49zx36
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209792527/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900