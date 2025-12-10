

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is making holiday shopping easier than ever by offering Express Delivery in as fast as one hour on orders placed up to 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. This service is designed to help customers secure last-minute gifts, ingredients, and holiday essentials with ease.



To further enhance convenience, Walmart has introduced a new 'Get it Now' option in the Walmart app. This feature provides customers with an estimated delivery time in minutes and allows them to place an order instantly with a single tap. New customers can also enjoy $10 off their first three pickup or delivery orders by using promo code HOLIDAY10.



Holiday order deadlines are designed to ensure items arrive in time for Christmas. Customers can place orders for Express Delivery until 5 p.m. local time on December 24, with delivery available in as fast as one hour. For same-day pickup and delivery, orders can be placed until 12 p.m. local time on December 24. Meanwhile, standard shipping orders must be placed by 12:30 p.m. local time on December 23 to guarantee arrival by Christmas Day, Walmart said in a statement.



Walmart noted that its delivery network now reaches 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, offering faster service nationwide. With extended deadlines and streamlined ordering, customers can count on Walmart to deliver exactly what they need this holiday season.



