

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) announced that it completed its strategic review of its vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) business and announced a definitive agreement to sell the VitaFusion and L'il Critters brands to Piping Rock Health Products, Inc.



The agreement covers the two brands, associated trademarks and licenses, as well as the company's manufacturing and distribution facilities located in Vancouver and Ridgefield, Washington. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized before the end of this year.



The VMS brands account for less than 5% of Church & Dwight's anticipated 2025 net sales. Following the transaction, the company expects to record a one-time, after-tax charge of $40 million to $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This charge will reflect net proceeds, a non-cash impairment, and transition and transaction-related costs.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News