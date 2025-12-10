viagogo has released its annual Year in Live Experiences report, revealing how fans across the UK and worldwide celebrated live entertainment in 2025. The data shows fans are embracing live experiences like never before, traveling further, seeking out major global moments, and driving strong growth in live events across the entire year.

2025 Year in Live Experiences: UK fans travel further than ever and turn live events into global moments

Coldplay crowned 2025's most popular act

Coldplay were the most in-demand artists of 2025, drawing more fans across the UK and worldwide than any other act. International audiences flocked to see them on their home turf, making Coldplay the year's top live event for overseas fans.

Not even an Oasis nostalgia wave could knock them off the throne the Gallagher brothers ultimately took second place on the 2025 leaderboard. Still, they can take comfort in strong home support, with demand for Oasis tickets notably higher in the north of England than in the south.

Most in-demand artists in the UK in 2025

Coldplay Oasis Billie Eilish Sabrina Carpenter Lewis Capaldi Lana Del Rey Dua Lipa Teddy Swims Lady Gaga Beyoncé

Live Events Go Year-Round as Fans Break Away From the Summer Surge

According to viagogo's 2025 monthly ticket-buying patterns, fans aren't just purchasing tickets around the usual summer peak. In 2024, the five months from May to September accounted for half of all ticket sales. But in 2025, ticket purchases in the months outside the summer stretch rose by 10%, signaling fans are turning live events into an all-year-round experience.

This trend is notable heading into the holidays in the UK. November and December have emerged as two of the region's more active months, with 26% more tickets sold compared to the same period in 2024 suggesting that live event tickets may be finding their way under Christmas trees this year.

Fans Continue to Follow Artists and Sports Starts All Around the Globe

Travel played a major part in 2025's live entertainment, with a 27% annual increase in UK fans buying tickets to international events. In fact, Oasis fanatics were most willing to travel globally to see the band, journeying thousands of miles to destinations like Buenos Aires, East Rutherford, Pasadena and Sydney.

However, it's the 2025 sporting calendar that has inspired the most UK fans to travel abroad, with rugby, cricket, and the NFL dominating the top five most in-demand events. Ashes hopefuls chasing both winter sun and world-class competition helped make Australia the most visited destination for British travellers, with the Melbourne Test emerging as the single hottest sporting event of the year.

Top five most visited countries by Brits for live events

Australia Italy Spain USA France

Top five international events UK fans bought tickets for in 2025

Australia vs England Cricket Ashes Test, Melbourne Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins NFL, Madrid Australia vs England Cricket Ashes Test, Sydney (beginning January 4 2026) Wallabies vs Three Lions Rugby Tour, Sydney Italy vs Ireland Six Nations Rugby, Rome

Even as many Brits travelled abroad, London's major concerts and iconic events like Wimbledon propelled the city to the top of Europe's live-event scene, making it the most visited EU capital in 2025 with fans from 164 countries. Spain rounded out the top three, with Madrid and Barcelona taking second and third place.

Top five most visited cities for live events in Europe

London, UK Madrid, Spain Barcelona, Spain Munich, Germany Amsterdam, Netherlands

Looking ahead: Mega-tours and global sporting moments already shaping 2026

Early indicators for 2026 point to soaring excitement around major world tours and marquee events. Fans are already searching and planning for Bon Jovi, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny, currently the most in-demand UK shows for 2026, with three of Luke Combs' dates landing in the top five. The UK's appetite for nostalgia is also holding strong, with upcoming tours from Metallica and My Chemical Romance securing spots in the top 10 most sought-after shows of the year.

Rome is becoming a home away from home for many rugby fans as Italy vs England in the Six Nations is the most sought-after sporting event in 2026. Before that happens, the first day of England's fifth Ashes Test in Sydney also holds a spot as one of the most in-demand events of 2026.

Most anticipated 2026 sports events

Italy vs England, Rugby Six Nations Australia vs England Day 1, Cricket Ashes England vs Wales, Rugby Six Nations Australia vs England Day 2, Cricket Ashes Scotland vs England, Rugby Six Nations

"This has been a landmark year for live entertainment fan enthusiasm is soaring. People are traveling farther, planning earlier, and embracing experiences year-round. Our mission is to make live events more accessible to fans everywhere, and our recent partnership with Booking.com is helping make event-going even more seamless.

"Fan appetite for entertainment does more than support artists and teams it energizes cities, fills venues, strengthens local businesses, and drives the wider economy."

Hayley DiNaso, Partnerships Manager

