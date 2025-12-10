Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has won the CX Catalyst award for Impact at The Fast Mode Awards 2025. The awards, hosted by leading independent media, research, and analysis platform The Fast Mode, recognises industry visionaries and transformative innovations redefining the global telecoms space.

Tecnotree Emerges as CX Catalyst Winner for Impact at The Fast Mode Awards 2025

Tecnotree's award-winning CX platform delivers omnichannel engagement for operators across voice, SMS, social media, chat, web, and in-app channels. The solution uses AI- and ML-driven analytics to identify customer behaviour, preferences and lifecycle stages enabling proactive engagement and churn prevention. Real-time personalization and decisioning ensure context-aware interactions, while campaign orchestration unifies communications across all touchpoints into a consistent customer journey.

By offering a unified customer profile across mobile, web, retail, support and billing systems, Tecnotree's platform enables seamless support experiences and frictionless online-to-offline journeys. Its AI-driven insights and intelligent routing automate responses, anticipate needs, and recommend next-best actions supporting faster resolution and smarter service delivery.

The winners of The Fast Mode Awards are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that combines review by an expert panel of distinguished industry leaders and further assessment through The Fast Mode solution assessment framework. Tecnotree was specifically recognized for Impact, for its CX platform that drive measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency, and business growth for operators, demonstrating tangible results across the entire customer lifecycle.

"The calibre of entries this year truly demonstrate how the telecom industry is entering a new era of intelligent, experience-first networks," said Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode. "Tecnotree stood out for embedding AI and personalization into real-world deployments helping operators deliver transformative customer engagement and accelerate their CX strategies."

"It is an incredible honour for us to be recognised at The Fast Mode Awards, especially as a CX Catalyst," said Prianca Ravichander, CMO and CCO at Tecnotree. "Our CX platform was built with one goal: to help telcos deliver truly seamless, contextual customer journeys across all channels. This award reaffirms our mission to elevate telecom customer engagement through intelligent automation and data-driven personalization at scale."

Over the last decade, Tecnotree has backed numerous digital transformation deployments across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. With several high-profile contracts and sustained strong financial performance, the company has consistently reinforced its role as a trusted provider of end-to-end digital solutions across CX, unified billing and subscription management, and digital marketplaces.

Tecnotree was also recognized in The Fast Mode 100, a prestigious series showcasing the top one hundred organizations, brands, initiatives, leaders, and stories shaping the global telecommunications ecosystem. Being featured in this year's edition for Solution Providers highlights Tecnotree's impact and leadership in driving digital transformation and proactive customer engagement, while emphasizing its role in shaping the future of telecoms through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric innovation.

ABOUT TECNOTREE

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V). For more information, please visit our website www.tecnotree.com or social media channels Linkedin I Facebook I Twitter.

