Mittwoch, 10.12.2025
Neuer Lithium-Schock: China-Mine bleibt dicht - Lithiumpreise explodieren
WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
10.12.25 | 10:41
12,500 Euro
+2,12 % +0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 10:10 Uhr
HSBC Continental Europe: Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A.
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000
Description:6.25% PerpNC8
Offer price:100
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.