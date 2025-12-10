Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") to acquire the Colchester East Natural Hydrogen Project in Nova Scotia, consisting of 30 licenses totaling 2,104 claims.

This strategic acquisition positions DiagnaMed directly within Canada's most active and rapidly expanding natural hydrogen corridor-a region that has recently drawn significant attention from major global players, including Koloma, which registered thousands of claims across the Cumberland Basin, and Rio Tinto, which recently secured a large block of claims immediately to the south. This unprecedented staking surge underscores the geological potential of the basin and places DiagnaMed alongside industry leaders such as Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC).

The acquisition also complements DiagnaMed's existing land position in Ontario's Temiscamingue hydrogen corridor and supports the Company's strategy to advance next-generation natural hydrogen extraction technologies.

CEO Commentary

John Karagiannidis, CEO of DiagnaMed, stated:

"This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity and positions DiagnaMed among the largest natural hydrogen claim holders in Canada. With major industry groups like Koloma and Rio Tinto now aggressively securing ground in the area, it's clear that this region is emerging as one of North America's most competitive natural hydrogen frontiers. Our entry into this district is timely, deliberate, and aligned with our goal of deploying cutting-edge extraction technologies across multiple high-potential jurisdictions."

Strategic Importance of the Colchester East Project

The Colchester East Project is located directly east of the natural hydrogen properties held by QIMC, which recently reported significant natural hydrogen concentrations in the region. The project also lies immediately adjacent to the recent major staking initiatives by Koloma to the north and Rio Tinto to the southwest.

The acquired licenses exhibit the same key geological indicators observed on neighbouring discoveries, including fault-controlled migration pathways, caprock configurations, and proven hydrogen-bearing stratigraphy. Together, these features provide a robust foundation for DiagnaMed to execute systematic exploration using its emerging proprietary technologies.

Acquisition Terms

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement:

DiagnaMed will make a non-refundable cash payment of $10,000;

The Company will issue 10,000,000 common shares to the Sellers;

Sellers will retain a 2.0% royalty on hydrogen or mineral revenues (the "Sellers' Royalty");

DiagnaMed may repurchase 50% of the Sellers' Royalty for $2,000,000.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). All securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period. The Sellers are arm's-length to the Company.

Corporate Update

DiagnaMed is pleased to announce that Fabrice Consalvo has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Consalvo brings more than 30 years of global energy sector experience, including leadership roles with Areva, Accenture, and Investissement Québec. He is currently the founder of Gamanergie Consulting, advising international clients on building efficient and profitable energy ecosystems.

His appointment strengthens DiagnaMed's governance, technical focus, and commercialization strategy as the Company expands its natural hydrogen portfolio.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED)

DiagnaMed is a Canadian technology innovator focused on developing advanced natural hydrogen extraction technologies to support the rapidly growing hydrogen sector. The Company is committed to delivering scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable solutions essential to global energy security and decarbonization. Visit www.DiagnaMed.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "could", "can", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "projected", "aims", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 ("MD&A"), dated May 28, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277537

SOURCE: DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.