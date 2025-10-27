Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or "DMED" or the "Company"), in partnership with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ), is pleased to announce that new soil-gas survey results from the Ontario section of the Témiscamingue Graben have confirmed a major northward extension of the natural hydrogen system by more than 11 kilometers.

A total of 454 soil-gas samples were collected and analyzed across lines 5-8. Results show 251 samples exceeding 500 ppm hydrogen (H2), including 116 above 1,000 ppm, 19 above 2,000 ppm, and a peak concentration of 2,817 ppm. The data clearly demonstrate that hydrogen concentrations intensify toward the north, confirming a vast, structurally controlled degassing system within the Ontario portion of the Témiscamingue Graben.

"These new results mark a significant milestone for DiagnaMed as we continue to advance the Ontario-Quebec Hydrogen Corridor with QIMC," said John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of DiagnaMed. "Our work together demonstrates not only the scale of the hydrogen system extending over 11 kilometers but also its potential as a foundation for clean, off-grid energy to power AI and digital infrastructure. This data strengthens our vision of merging clean-tech with next-generation computing solutions."

The survey, conducted in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) under the supervision of Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche, continues to expand the scale and continuity of this fault-controlled hydrogen corridor.

"As part of our commitment to sustainable regional development, DiagnaMed is advancing discussions with the Témiscamingue First Nation on establishing an AI data infrastructure project powered by off-grid natural hydrogen," added Karagiannidis. "This initiative aims to position the Ontario-Quebec Hydrogen Corridor as both a clean energy hub and a next-generation data resource center-enabling Indigenous and local communities to participate directly in Canada's emerging digital and energy economies."

Geological and Scientific Results

In the second phase of fieldwork conducted across the municipalities of Couttsville, Thwaites, and Belle-Vallée (Ontario), the INRS-QIMC team completed four new Soil-Gas survey lines totaling 45.3 km and 454 stations. These additional surveys, located north of Lines 1 to 4, were designed to confirm the high hydrogen concentrations observed to the south, particularly along Line 4.

The statistical distribution of the data measured along Lines 5 to 8 was compared with that of Lines 1 to 4 (Fig. 1). The presence of strong hydrogen concentrations was confirmed on Line 5. Overall, hydrogen (H2) concentrations are generally higher along Lines 6 to 8 than in the southern portion of the survey area (Lines 1 and 2). This demonstrates a clear north-south variability in the natural hydrogen potential within the Ontario segment of the Témiscamingue Graben system. The distance separating Lines 4 and 5 is 1.6 km, and the survey area covering Lines 1 to 8 extends over 11.3 km along the north-south axis and 23 km east-west-representing an area of approximately 260 km².

Figure 1. Statistical compilation of Soil-Gas hydrogen data measured along Lines 1 to 8 within the geochemical survey area of July 2025 (Témiscamingue Graben, Ontario).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11470/272001_9645a60aa46df897_001full.jpg

"The distribution of data, with a large number (47) hydrogen concentrations exceeding 1,500 ppm, is a clear indication of the hydrogen-rich nature of the soils in the Témiscamingue valley. These new results confirm what had already been demonstrated in 2024 for the Quebec section of the graben, particularly around St-Bruno-de-Guigues (QIMC)," notes Professor Marc Richer-Laflèche.

"To date, scientific literature does not report any comparable geological context showing both such high hydrogen concentrations and such a large areal distribution," observes Professor Richer-Laflèche. For the Témiscamingue Graben valley, this suggests a geological environment combining several essential elements for natural hydrogen generation:

Iron-rich sources (iron formations, peridotites, basalts, Nippissing dykes);

Optimal water supply (Ottawa River watershed); and

Proterozoic tectonic structures reactivated during the Paleozoic and Cenozoic eras, allowing water to descend at depth and hydrogen to migrate upward into reservoirs (limestone and dolomitic rocks) or surface-reaching fractures.

It is important to emphasize that the Quaternary geological setting of the Témiscamingue valley, in both Ontario and Quebec, is dominated by a thick layer of fine-grained glaciolacustrine sediments. This layer may explain some of the hydrogen distribution characteristics observed in the valley, particularly the lateral spread of high hydrogen concentrations across broad areas.

Conceptually, the presence of groundwater and fine-grained Quaternary silty-clay sediments could favor the horizontal dispersion of hydrogen; however, the elevated concentrations suggest the substrate itself may be a hydrogen source. To verify this, new Soil-Gas data were compiled from three Abitibi regions (Duparquet, East Val-d'Or - airport sector, and Lake Villebon east of Val-d'Or) where volcanic and sedimentary rocks are also overlain by thick fine-grained glaciolacustrine sediments.

The comparison (Fig. 2) highlights the difference between hydrogen concentrations in the Témiscamingue Graben valley and those in the Abitibi sectors. The Abitibi sites show median hydrogen values of 50 to 125 ppm, whereas the Témiscamingue valley shows a median of 375 ppm, with numerous anomalous values above 1,000 ppm-levels not observed in Abitibi soils.

Consequently, the data available to date suggest that glaciolacustrine sediments are not the cause of the hydrogen enrichment observed in the Témiscamingue Graben valley. This conclusion is further supported by the near absence of measurable methane (CH4 detected in fewer than 3% of samples) and moderate CO2 concentrations (average 0.6%) in samples collected along Lines 1 to 8. These results minimize the role of potential fermentation of organic matter within the sediments.

Figure 2. Statistical compilation of Soil-Gas hydrogen data measured in the Ontario section of the Témiscamingue Graben and along profiles conducted in the Duparquet, Villebon, and East Val-d'Or regions. The data shown in this diagram are filtered to include only samples containing less than 1 ppm of SO2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11470/272001_9645a60aa46df897_002full.jpg

The data presented in Figure 2 originate from an INRS research project funded by FRQNT and part of the PhD thesis work of Antoine Cuckovic (INRS).

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions across clean-tech, data infrastructure, and life sciences. By integrating artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and sustainable energy systems, DiagnaMed aims to enable the next generation of autonomous, off-grid data operations powered by clean natural hydrogen. Visit www.DiagnaMed.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources, specializing in natural (white) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

