

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), an e-commerce company, on Wednesday reported its net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income increased to $59 million from $4.2 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $0.14 versus $0.01 last year.



On the adjusted basis, net income surged to $135.7 million from $85 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.32 versus $0.20 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $180.9 million from $138.2 million in the previous year.



Income from operations rose to $65.2 million from $25.6 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $3.12 billion from $2.88 billion in the previous year.



In the pre-market trading, 6.57% lesser at $32.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.



