

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of Neste Corporation (NEF.F), a producer of sustainable aviation fuel, has approved a new plan period of its share-based long-term incentive scheme, covering 2026-2028. The program includes a Performance Share Plan (PSP) for management and selected key employees, and a Restricted Share Plan (RSP) to help retain talent, recognize performance, and address special situations.



The PSP 2026-2028 will begin in early 2026, with rewards paid in the first half of 2029, contingent on targets tied to renewable fuels sales volumes and Neste's comparable ROACE. About 120 employees, including the leadership team, are eligible. The plan's maximum payout is roughly 1.02 million shares, valued at about 17.6 million euros at current prices.



The RSP 2026-2028 will also start in 2026, with potential rewards paid by mid-2029, conditional on continued employment. The maximum payout is around 102,000 shares, valued at approximately 1.8 million euros.



Neste noted that payouts are subject to a pay cap set by the company's Board of Directors and that leadership team members must retain at least half of the shares received until their holding equals one year's base salary.



