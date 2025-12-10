

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE), a provider of dialysis products and services, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Charles Hugh-Jones as Global Chief Medical Officer on January 1, 2026.



Charles Hugh-Jones will be a member of the Management Board and will take over from Franklin Maddux after announcing the intention to retire.



Hugh-Jones most recently served as CEO of Volastra Therapeutics and had been Chief Medical Officer at Allergan.



Charles Hugh-Jones said that the company is about to set a new standard of kidney care in the U.S. with the rollout of the 5008X CAREsystem.



Fresenius Medical is 0.61% higher at EUR 39.50 on the XETRA.



