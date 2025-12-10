Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Vietnam has completed a major expansion, seeing the laboratory move to a purpose-built 7,000 sq. m laboratory in Ho Chi Minh City. This new facility provides more than two and a half times the floor space of Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Vietnam's previous site. This investment strengthens the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network's capability to deliver world-class testing solutions and supports Vietnam's rapidly expanding role as a global manufacturing hub. The expansion is driven by Vietnam's growing importance in international supply chains for manufacturers, brand and retailers in the US, Europe and across the world, and sustained business growth in the region.

Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Vietnam joined the Eurofins network in 2017 with a team of nine. It has since grown to more than 200 specialists serving international clients across Furniture, Textiles, Footwear, Toys, and Electrical and Electronics. Growth accelerated further following the 2021 acquisition of Modern Testing Services, which broadened the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network's capabilities and strengthened its presence in Vietnam.

The new laboratory features advanced analytical instrumentation and industry-leading technology that increase capacity, efficiency, and accuracy. Key highlights include:

Expanded capabilities across Electrical and Electronics, Food Contact Materials, and Toys, supported by state-of-the-art equipment and newly introduced methods.

Modern infrastructure including a seminar room for more than 100 participants and flexible workspaces supporting collaboration and knowledge exchange.

An innovation centre equipped to support the development of services for consumer products with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Core offerings include Chem-ST Chemical Smart Testing, along with VOC, Recycled Plastics and Microplastics testing to support customers facing increasingly complex chemical compliance and sustainability requirements.

This investment further consolidates Eurofins Consumer Product Testing Vietnam's position as a trusted full-service provider of safety, quality and sustainability solutions for retailers, brands and manufacturers across domestic and international markets.

About Eurofins Consumer Product Testing

Backed by a global network of over 85 laboratories and more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network of laboratories provides global clients with a wide array of industry-leading testing services across the Softlines Hardlines (S&H), Cosmetics Personal Care (C&PC), Electrical Electronics (E&E), and Sustainability Services fields.

