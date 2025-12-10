

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Board of Directors on Tuesday authorized the repurchase of up to $3.0 billion of the company's common stock for the period beginning January 1, 2026, and extending through December 31, 2027.



This authorization will supersede the current share repurchase program, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.



Regions Financial, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related products and services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News