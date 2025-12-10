A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate to Host Investor Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Institutional investors are invited to hear the company share recent milestones and its long-term strategic roadmap

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, announced that it will host a live virtual meeting with the investment community at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Gadi Graus, together with senior leadership, will outline the Company's strategic vision, growth trajectory, and operational readiness as it scales its smart cart platform globally. The team will also answer submitted investors' questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting this link: Register to the event. The webcast will be archived and available to participants.

"A2Z Cust2Mate is well positioned to become the digital infrastructure powering in-store shopping experiences," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "This virtual investor meeting will provide a clear view of our strategy and business model, which positions us at the forefront of the retail technology industry. We will present our research and development roadmap, demonstrate our scalable manufacturing and deployment capabilities, and review our commercialization pipelines, which include purchase orders exceeding 110 million dollars."

Visit A2Z Cust2Mate at NRF 2026 between January 11-13 in New York City, where we will showcase our revolutionary smart cart platform at Booth #4062. For more details: NRF 2026 - Cust2Mate 3.0

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Fusion PR for Cust2Mate

cust2mate@fusionpr.com

Corporate Contact Information:

John Gildea

VP corporate communication

John@a2zas.com

00353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a2z-cust2mate-to-host-investor-virtual-meeting-on-tuesday-decembe-1116345