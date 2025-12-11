A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth

Morrison and d'Avezac to Spearhead Smart Cart Sales Across American and European Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced the appointment of Kirk Morrison and Rodolphe d'Avezac to Head of Sales - Americas, and Head of Sales - Europe, respectively. The individuals, who started this month, are tasked with building and leading the regions' sales organizations to increase the Company's global footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome d'Avezac and Morrison to Cust2Mate at such a pivotal moment in our company's growth," said Fraser Neil, CSO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. "Their exceptional track record in building and scaling global sales organizations, combined with their deep retail expertise, makes them the perfect leaders to expand our global footprint."

With more than 20 years of experience in Point of Sale, Automatic Identification and Data Capture, Consumer Packaged Goods, retail, field sales, SaaS, and AI-driven technology solutions, Morrison brings a proven track record of driving international growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering consistent revenue results. His career includes senior leadership roles at Datalogic ADC, Ergonomic Solutions/SpacePole, InVue, and VusionGroup, where he repeatedly exceeded sales goals, secured key regional retailers, and built large-scale commercial strategies with integrators and resellers. This deep experience working with both retailers and CPGs uniquely positions Morrison to accelerate Cust2Mate's model of enabling and monetizing retail media, data, and third-party services through the Smart Cart platform, while scaling the company's presence across key markets and driving measurable success for both Cust2Mate and its retail partners.

"I am excited to join Cust2Mate and lead the charge in building a world-class global sales organization," said Kirk Morrison. "The retail industry is changing fast, and Cust2Mate's Smart Cart technology is uniquely positioned to deliver real value for both retailers and shoppers. I look forward to working with our new customers and partners to scale adoption and establish Cust2Mate as the global leader in smart retail innovation."

Rodolphe also brings over two decades of experience shaping growth strategies within retail, SaaS, and AI-powered technology markets. His background includes building and guiding high-performing go-to-market teams, introducing new commercial offerings, and consistently delivering strong revenue results across Europe. Throughout his career, including leadership roles at Scandit, CDK Global, and PTC, Rodolphe has demonstrated a talent for securing and growing partnerships with major retailers such as Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, Edeka, and Auchan Retail. His deep familiarity with the European grocery sector, combined with broad general management and commercial expertise, positions him to meaningfully advance Cust2Mate's connected-store strategy.

"I'm honored to join Cust2Mate and lead our European expansion at such an exciting time," said Rodolphe d'Avezac. "Today, in-store and online grocery experiences are still too disconnected in terms of maturity. Cust2Mate's platform offers a unique opportunity to bring digital benefits directly into the hands of consumers during the in-store journey. Retailers and CPGs are eager to embrace this shift; to monetize data, boost retail media performance, and deliver high-value services at the most critical moment of the customer experience."

Both Kirk and Rodolphe will represent Cust2Mate at NRF 2026, taking place January 11-13 in New York City. During this event, Cust2Mate will showcase its latest Smart Cart technology at Booth #4062.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

