

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.856 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $1.683 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.294 billion or $5.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $6.194 billion from $5.606 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.856 Bln. vs. $1.683 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.45 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.194 Bln vs. $5.606 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.85 to $5.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.25 - $6.30 Bln



