

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR142.3 million, or EUR1.61 per share. This compares with EUR180.2 million, or EUR2.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to EUR2.227 billion from EUR2.066 billion last year.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR142.3 Mln. vs. EUR180.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.61 vs. EUR2.01 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.227 Bln vs. EUR2.066 Bln last year.



Carl Zeiss Meditec said that it has proposed a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share for the year, less than EUR 0.60 per share in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025-26, the company expects revenue of EUR 2.3 billion.



EBIT and EBITA are anticipated to continue their upward trend, helped by an improved product mix driven by increasing recurring revenue, particularly from the refractive laser business and the DORC portfolio within ophthalmology, as well as from growth in microsurgery.



The EBIT margin is expected to be around 11% to 11.5%, while the EBITA margin is expected to reach around 12.5%.



For fiscal 2024-25, the company has posted an EBIT of EUR 223.3 million, with an EBIT margin of 10%, and an EBITA of EUR 257.7 million, with an EBITA margin of 11.6%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News