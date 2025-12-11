Ball Corporation: Ball to Acquire Majority Stake in European Beverage Can Manufacturer Benepack

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Benepack's beverage can manufacturing businesses in Europe consisting of its two production facilities in Belgium and Hungary. Benepack is a regional producer of aluminum beverage cans serving both international and local customers across Western and Eastern Europe.

Under the terms of the agreements, Ball will acquire an 80 percent stake, for a total estimated cost of approximately €184 million, an attractive purchase price that reflects the strategic fit, geographic complementarity and high-quality footprint of the Benepack business. The remaining 20 percent interest will continue to be held by existing Benepack shareholders.

All required regulatory clearances have been received for the proposed acquisitions, and the transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the purchase agreements.

"Benepack's plants in Belgium and Hungary are well positioned to serve a growing base of beverage customers across Europe," said Ron Lewis, chief executive officer of Ball Corporation. "This investment further optimizes our European manufacturing network, supports long-term volume and EVA dollar growth with key customers and reinforces aluminum beverage cans as a sustainable, scalable packaging choice."

