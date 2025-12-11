Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 
11-Dec-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
(the "Company") (Ticker: SWEF) 

Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that that it has published a circular (the "Circular") which 
will be sent to shareholders no later than Monday, 15 December 2025. 

The Board is deciding on the possible extension of the 2025 financial year end of the Company from 31 December 2025 to 
28 February 2026 (the "Year End Extension") in connection with the continuation of the orderly winding up of the 
Company. In connection with the proposed Year End Extension, the Board has requested a derogation from the Guernsey 
Financial Services Commission (the "GFSC") from the requirement of the Company to produce audited accounts for the 
period of 1 January 2025 to the end of the current financial year and, in doing so, have provided notice of the 
intention to effect the Year End Extension (the "GFSC Approval"). Provided the Year End Extension is not extended by 
more than 14 months there will be no requirement under the Financial Conduct Authority's rules to publish a second 
interim report within 3 months of 31 December 2025. In order to allow the Board to implement the Year End Extension, it 
will be necessary to amend the Company's articles of incorporation (the "Articles") to provide discretion for the Board 
to determine that the Company's financial year may run for longer than 12 months and for the New Articles to be 
approved and adopted by Shareholders. 

The amendments to be adopted within the New Articles in the revised definition of "financial year" will be as follows 
(for the purposes of the below with deleted text shown as stricken through and new text shown in bold): 

 "(a)  firstly, the period beginning on the date on which the Company was incorporated and                ending within 
eighteen months of that date; and 
 
 (b)  thereafter, the period beginning on the day after its previous financial year ended and                ending 
within twelve (12)eighteen (18) months of that date; 

 as determined from time to time by the Board." 

The Board has published the Circular to Shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting at which it will seek 
approval from Shareholders to adopt the New Articles in order to allow the Board to extend the financial year end of 
the Company, subject to receipt of the GFSC Approval (the "Proposal"). The adoption of the New Articles will be 
proposed as a Special Resolution. A final decision on extending the financial year end will be taken by the Board if 
the Proposal is approved. 

The Circular sets out details of, and seeks shareholder approval for, the Proposal and explains why the Board is 
recommending that shareholders vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting to 
be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 31 December 2025 at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, GY1 2HL, Guernsey 
(or such other location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders). 

A copy of the Circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website at https://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/# 
/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the proxy voting form will also be made available on the Company's website as 
detailed above. 

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Extraordinary General Meeting may do so by 
submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, 
ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexgroup.com until 5pm (UK time) on Monday 29 December 2025. Questions 
and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange. 

The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of 
the Extraordinary General Meeting. The location of the Extraordinary General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer 
to the time and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory 
Information Service and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the 
Circular. For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 20 3530 3630 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Jefferies International Limited 

Gaudi Le Roux 
 
Harry Randall 
 
Ollie Nott 
 
T: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GG00BW5S7K10 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 410997 
EQS News ID:  2243632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
