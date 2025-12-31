Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.12.2025 12:39 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Results of EGM and Change of Financial Year End

DJ SWEF: Results of EGM and Change of Financial Year End 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Results of EGM and Change of Financial Year End 
31-Dec-2025 / 11:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
Results of the 31 December 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting and Change of Financial Year End 

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Extraordinary General 
Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, the special resolution put to the meeting to adopt the New 
Articles was approved by shareholders. 

As a result of the adoption of the New Articles, the Board of Directors have chosen to extend the financial year end of 
the Company from 31 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. As detailed in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the 
Board believes that the extension to the year end is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a 
whole. By effecting the Year End Extension, it will allow the Company to potentially save costs and expenses that would 
otherwise be spent on producing audited accounts for its 2025 financial year and consequently provide higher returns to 
Shareholders on the Company's liquidation (which is currently forecast for early 2026). For the avoidance of doubt, 
such cost savings will not be available if the liquidation does not commence by 28 February 2026, but, in that event, 
the cost position is forecast to be neutral. 

The Company will continue to publish its monthly net asset value and periodic factsheets in line with current 
established timelines. 

Details of the votes lodged are set out below: 

Special Resolution 
               For*       Against    Withheld** 
  
 
To adopt the New Articles.    5,292,922    0       0

The full text of the resolution may be found in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 11 December 2025, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism***.

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Samuel Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 413319 
EQS News ID:  2252894 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252894&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 06:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
