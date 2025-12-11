Leadership Changes to Take Effect Following Conclusion of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in March 2026

Announcement Follows Year of Dual CEO COO Model and Returns Company to Single Leader Structure

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the Board of Directors' decision to appoint Abdul Mullick, Ph.D., currently President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment will become effective March 2026 following the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. As Mullick takes on the role of President and CEO for Kyowa Kirin, current CEO Masashi Miyamoto, Ph.D., remains Chairman.

In March 2025, shareholders approved a dual CEO COO model, with Mullick appointed to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, partnering with Miyamoto to lead the global organisation. The model provided a transition period for Mullick to gain greater insights and understanding of the Japanese company, as the first non-Japanese CEO in the company's long history.

By reverting to the single leader model under Mullick in 2026, Kyowa Kirin aims to establish a more agile management structure capable of responding swiftly and flexibly to changes in the global business environment. The changes also are designed to further improve both the quality and speed of execution as well as the company's ability to meet the needs of the patients it serves. In his new role as CEO, Mullick will focus on driving execution of the company's Vision for 2030 in the focus disease areas of Bone/Mineral, Intractable Haematological Diseases/Haemato-Oncology and Rare Diseases.

"I am both honoured and humbled by the opportunity to lead this amazing business that is globally recognised for its strong commitment to meeting the needs of people living with rare and underserved diseases and making them smile," Mullick said of the appointment. "I have spent the last several years getting to know the team in Japan, following my time as the Chief International Business Officer supporting our business outside of Japan. Combined, I have developed a strong appreciation of our unique and special culture and am committed to nurturing that culture, which is at the centre of our ability to drive growth for our business and for the patients we serve."

Mullick joined Kyowa Kirin in 2017 and served as President of the Europe Middle East Africa region, based in Marlow, United Kingdom, before relocating to Japan in 2023 to lead the business outside of Japan. He was nominated as COO in October 2024 and confirmed in the role in March 2025. His time at Kyowa Kirin was proceeded by a long career in pharma, including increasing leadership roles across the globe for major pharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi and Novartis.

Miyamoto added, "Abdul has brought tremendous energy, insight and heart to Kyowa Kirin, and in everything he does, he has worked to balance the beautiful heritage of our company with the pressing challenges that we face as a pharmaceutical company. He has navigated the cultural differences between East and West with a focus on listening to understand, being curious, and working to build super teams with a shared vision. I am looking forward to the ongoing impact he will have as we at Kyowa Kirin work to continue creating life-changing value across the globe."

Mullick will be based in the company's Global headquarters in Tokyo, where he has lived since 2023. He is originally from the United Kingdom and holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Bristol, and a BSc in Molecular Biology from Kingston University, both in the UK.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone mineral, intractable haematological diseases/haemato-oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe.

