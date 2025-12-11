Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company SVF Vaccines presents new preclinical data demonstrating extended effect of SVF-001 in chronic hepatitis B and D

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, December 11, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has presented new preclinical data on its immunotherapy SVF-001, targeting hepatitis B and D, as a late-breaking abstract at the HepDart scientific meeting held December 7-11 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The results are follow-up data from a previously reported study, showing extended antiviral effect in preclinical models.

SVF Vaccines develops DNA vaccines and immunotherapies based on proprietary technology originating from Karolinska Institutet. New data from the SVF-001 preclinical program demonstrate apparent antiviral activity of the antibody treatment up to six weeks after treatment. The data on the extended effect are based on a follow-up analysis in a previously reported preclinical study, showing sustained reductions of hepatitis D virus RNA in the blood through the six-week follow-up period.

The data support SVF Vaccines' goal for SVF-001 to achieve strong and long-lasting immunological control of hepatitis B and hepatitis D in patients with chronic coinfections. The data was presented by one of SVF Vaccines' founders, Matti Sällberg, as a late-breaking abstract at the HepDart scientific meeting in December.

"It's very promising to see not only a therapeutic response but also a durable antiviral effect of SVF-001 in this preclinical program. We look forward to continuing to follow this potentially new immunotherapy that has a great chance to offer a cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B and D coinfection," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

SVF Vaccines' portfolio includes SVF-001, a therapeutic immunotherapy for chronic hepatitis B and D, SVF-002, a universal prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19, and early-stage discovery programs for other serious infectious diseases.

Karolinska Development's ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 33 percent.

