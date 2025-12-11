Coffee Stain Group AB: Trading In The Class B Shares Of Coffee Stain On Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Commences Today

The class B shares in Coffee Stain Group AB (publ) ("Coffee Stain") begin trading today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under ticker symbol COFFEE B.

"Today is a big step for Coffee Stain, leaving the Embracer group and becoming our own public listed company. We've always believed in the power of small, passionate teams building games in their own way - with creativity, trust, and a lot of heart! Spinning off will give us the freedom to lean even harder into that mindset.



We put a ton of passion and ambition into what we do and we always put the games first. Somewhere in that special mix of dedication, and culture, the magic has been created. Looking ahead, we will do everything we can in order to protecting our values and ways of working.



Our years within Embracer helped us grow, learn, and reach new goals, and we're genuinely grateful for the support we have been given. Now we take everything we've built and carry it forward with a renewed sense of focus. The next chapter is about keep taking smart risks while developing games we truly believe in.



In the end it's all about making good games, and that's what we will keep doing!" - Says Anton Westbergh, CEO and Co-founder of Coffee Stain.

On 3 November 2025, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Embracer Group AB (publ) ("Embracer") resolved to distribute all shares of Coffee Stain to the shareholders of Embracer. Shareholders of Embracer as per the record date of 9 December 2025 have received one (1) share in Coffee Stain for every share held in Embracer. Coffee Stain is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker symbol COFFEE B.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Sunnerdahl, CFO

erik.sunnerdahl@coffeestain.com

About Coffee Stain Group

Coffee Stain Group brings together Scandinavian game developers and publishers with a portfolio of community-driven games primarily for PC and console. It has a proven track record of building successful titles such as Goat Simulator, Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, Teardown and Welcome to Bloxburg. The Group consists of around 250 employees and 13 game studios including Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship and Tuxedo Labs. For more information, visit coffeestain.com

Coffee Stain Group's B shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker COFFEE B.

Image Attachments

Coffee Stain Tower