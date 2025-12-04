Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Coffee Stain Group AB, company registration number 559280-0014, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.

Provided that Coffee Stain Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 11, 2025.

As per today's date the company has a total of 223 197 671 shares, of which 9 000 000 A- shares and 214 197 671 B-shares.

Short name: COFFEE B Maximum number of B-shares to be listed 214,197,671 ISIN code: SE0026599557 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 436820 Company Registration Number: 559280-0014 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK

Code Name 40 Consumer Discretionary 4020 Consumer Products and Services

