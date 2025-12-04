Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Coffee Stain Group AB, company registration number 559280-0014, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that Coffee Stain Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 11, 2025.
As per today's date the company has a total of 223 197 671 shares, of which 9 000 000 A- shares and 214 197 671 B-shares.
|Short name:
|COFFEE B
|Maximum number of B-shares to be listed
|214,197,671
|ISIN code:
|SE0026599557
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|436820
|Company Registration Number:
|559280-0014
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
|Code
|Name
|40
|Consumer Discretionary
|4020
|Consumer Products and Services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden on +46(0)8-528 00 399
