Coffee Stain Group AB: Interim Report Q3, October - December 2025: Net Sales Amounted To Sek 293 Million

THIRD QUARTER, OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2025 (COMPARED TO OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2024)

> EBIT amounted to SEK 51 million (180), an EBIT margin of 17% (46%).

> Cash EBIT amounted to SEK 146 million (217), a Cash EBIT margin of 50% (56%)

> Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 70 million (240). Net investments in intangible assets amounted to SEK -42 million (-54). Free cash flow after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 27 million (181).

CEO COMMENTS

Strong performance driven by releases and core portfolio strength

Our Q3 result reflected successful releases and a resilient underlying performance.

Our core portfolio* continued to perform well, supported by launches in Satisfactory and Goat Simulator, with a clear contribution to net sales and Cash EBIT. The console launch of Satisfactory expanded the game's audience and further confirmed its position as a long-term franchise. Player reception on both PlayStation and Xbox has been strong and reinforces our confidence in how the game can be developed and supported going forward.

A weaker USD to SEK movement had a negative impact on our performance in the quarter. Since a majority of our net sales are generated in USD and only a limited share of our costs are, movements in the dollar have a direct effect on our reported results.

Game portfolio

The spin-off from Embracer and the transition to an independent listed company mark an important step for Coffee Stain.

The listing has not changed how we run the business. We remain focused on making great, profitable games with disciplined investment. What has changed is the level of transparency expected of us as a public company. Through our capital markets event and this first quarterly report, we have established a clearer structure for communicating our business and strategy.

How we think about monetization

Co-founder and CEO

* Satisfactory, Goat Simulator, Deep Rock Galactic, Welcome to Bloxburg, Teardown and Valheim

- Interim report and presentation material will be available on Coffee Stain Group's website.

About Coffee Stain Group

Coffee Stain Group brings together Scandinavian game developers and publishers with a portfolio of community-driven games primarily for PC and console. It has a proven track record of building successful titles such as Goat Simulator, Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic, Valheim, Teardown and Welcome to Bloxburg. The Group consists of around 250 employees and 13 game studios including Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship and Tuxedo Labs. For more information, visit coffeestain.com

Coffee Stain Group's B shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker COFFEE B.

