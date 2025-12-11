

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF.PK), an energy technology company, on Thursday announced its long-term financial targets ahead of Capital Markets Day today at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, U.K.



The company also said it plans a share buyback program of €2.5 billion-€3.5 billion and intends to pursue a divestment program of €1.0 billion- €1.5 billion in revenues, with both initiatives to be completed by 2030.



For the period of 2026-2030, the company expects organic revenue growth of 7% - 10% CAGR 2025-2030, cumulative expansion of adjusted EBITA margin by 250 basis points, and a cash conversion ratio of around 100%.



