Shell plc announces Directorate changes

SHELL PLC

BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

December 11, 2025

Director Changes

Shell plc (the Company) announces the following Board and Committee changes:

Catherine Hughes, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Sustainability Committee, will not stand for re-election at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), having served as a Director for nine years.

Neil Carson, a Non-Executive Director, will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM, having served as a Director for seven years.

New Non-Executive Directors

Holly Koeppel has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from January 1, 2026, and will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Sustainability Committee as of the same date.

Clare Scherrer has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from January 1, 2026, and will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee as of the same date.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair of Shell plc said: "I'd like to thank Catherine for her nine years of distinguished service to Shell, including her time as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. Her deep industry expertise, combined with her strong track record of executing operational discipline, has been invaluable.

"I'd also like to thank Neil for his excellent contribution to Shell since joining the Board in 2019, including his time as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. His broad industrial outlook and commercial approach, combined with his practical perspectives on businesses, has brought fresh insight to Board discussions.

"I'm delighted to welcome Holly and Clare to the Board. Shell's Nomination and Succession Committee recommended Holly's and Clare's appointments to the Board following a thorough search process and review of their extensive, relevant experience and skills. Holly is an experienced non-executive director who brings a wealth of international energy industry experience in both financial and operational leadership roles. Clare has extensive experience working with capital intensive global industrial companies, accelerating growth and increasing value. I know that both Holly and Clare will make great contributions to the Shell Board."

The following information is disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.8:

Ms Koeppel is currently a non-executive director of AES Corporation, British American Tobacco plc, Flutter Entertainment plc and Core Natural Resources Inc. She was previously a non-executive director of Vesuvius plc until 2021 and a non-executive director of ARCH Resources which merged into Core Natural Resources Inc. in 2025.

Ms Scherrer has been a non-executive director of Legrand SA since 2023. She was previously the CFO and an executive director of Smiths Group plc until she stepped down in 2025.

Save as set out above, there is no information to disclose pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8(2) to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8(6) inclusive for either Ms Koeppel or Ms Scherrer.

Board Committee Membership

In addition to the Board Committee appointments referred to above, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, has been appointed as a member and Chair of the Sustainability Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2026 AGM.

Each Director's appointment is subject to their respective reappointment by shareholders at the 2026 AGM.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 AGM, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

Committee Membership Audit and Risk Committee Ann Godbehere (Chair)

Dick Boer

Cyrus Taraporevala

Sir Charles Roxburgh

Holly Koeppel

Clare Scherrer Nomination and Succession Committee Sir Andrew Mackenzie (Chair)

Dick Boer

Ann Godbehere Remuneration Committee Cyrus Taraporevala (Chair)

Bram Schot

Jane H. Lute

Dick Boer

Clare Scherrer Sustainability Committee Sir Andrew Mackenzie (Chair)

Bram Schot

Jane H. Lute

Leena Srivastava

Holly Koeppel

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

