Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), through its Australian subsidiary Claratti, is pleased to announce that independent maritime publisher Daily Cargo News (DCN) has published a feature story showcasing how the CrewMate solution delivered critical connectivity support to international seafarers aboard the containership Hansa Homburg during an unexpected four-week vessel detention at Sydney Australia's White Bay.

The published article, Hampered Hansa Homburg helped by Seafarer Connect documents how Claratti's CrewMate device, "a ruggedized, portable internet solution" was rapidly deployed to address the immediate welfare needs of vessel crew members facing extended periods alongside due to safety rectification works. Click Here to read article.

Real-World Impact on Seafarer Welfare

The Hansa Homburg case demonstrates CrewMate's practical value in addressing one of the maritime industry's most pressing challenges: maintaining crew connectivity during unexpected delays. As highlighted in the DCN article, extended periods without shore leave, communication access, and connection with family contribute to elevated stress, fatigue, and the conditions that drive down global Seafarer Happiness Index ratings.

"This real-world deployment showcases exactly what CrewMate was designed to do," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI. "When crew welfare is on the line, our solution delivers the ability to rapidly deploy reliable internet connectivity to vessels in non-standard locations. In this case, a cruise terminal rather than a traditional cargo port demonstrates the flexibility and robustness of the CrewMate platform. We are proud to support initiatives like Seafarer Connect that recognize connectivity as a fundamental human need for seafarers facing unexpected hardship."

Partnership Strength and Rapid Response

The article specifically commends the partnership between Claratti and the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation's Seafarer Connect initiative, highlighting how both organizations mobilized quickly to support the Hansa Homburg crew with the assistance of the Australian ITF Inspectorate.

Robert Coombs, Managing Director of the Seafarer Connect project, noted in the DCN publication: "We thank Claratti for their ongoing partnership and rapid technical support. Ensuring seafarers stay connected during long delays is a small but important step in respecting their dignity, supporting their mental health, and recognising the sacrifices they make to keep global trade moving."

About CrewMate

CrewMate is a ruggedized, lightweight, portable high-speed cellular/Wi-Fi device engineered specifically for maritime environments. CrewMate represents TTGI's commitment to addressing real-world connectivity challenges because "Connectivity Matters" especially in critical industries where reliable internet access directly impacts human welfare and operational safety.

About Seafarer Connect

Seafarer Connect, part of the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation, is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to delivering free, high-quality Wi-Fi to international seafarers visiting Australian ports. It helps to address the humanitarian crisis of isolation at sea and promote crew welfare.

For more information, please visit https://www.seafarerconnect.com.au/.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

