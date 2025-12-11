Anglesey Mining Plc - Completion of Warrant Offering

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Completion of Warrant Offering

Further to the announcement released by the Company on 5 December 2025 (the "Initial Announcement"), the Board of Anglesey is pleased to announce that the investment of £350,000 in Anglesey by Energold Minerals Inc ("Energold"), through the purchase of non-voting exchangeable warrants (the "Warrants" and the "Warrant Offering"), has completed.

Pursuant to the binding letter of intent ("LOI") entered into between the parties, Energold agreed to invest £350,000 in Anglesey through the Warrant Offering. The price per Warrant was based on the 5-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of ordinary shares of Anglesey ("Ordinary Shares"), for the period up to the close of business on 8 December 2025 (the "Pricing Date"). Accordingly, based on the VWAP for that period of 0.7597 pence per share (representing a premium of approximately 153% to the closing price of 0.30 pence per Ordinary Share on 4 December 2025, being the last trading day prior to the Initial Announcement), a total of 46,070,817 Warrants have been issued to Energold, and Anglesey has received the cash consideration for the Warrants of £350,000 from Energold. The Warrants will be exchangeable for new Ordinary Shares for no additional consideration and on a one-for-one basis.

The proceeds from the Warrant Offering will be used to support the Company's current financial position and allow for the settlement of certain payments due by the Company.

In support of the Warrant Offering, Anglesey has agreed to convene an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") for a date prior to 31 March 2026 in order to approve a consolidation of the Ordinary Shares at an appropriate ratio to support the issuance of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Warrants and/or otherwise (the "Consolidation"). Anglesey intends to issue a notice convening the EGM in due course.

Additions to Board

Anglesey also confirms that, further to the closing of the Warrant Offering, Brendan Cahill and Jim Williams have been appointed to the Board of Anglesey as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Brendan and Jim will join the existing Board of Anglesey, comprising Andrew King (Chairman), Rob Marsden (CEO), and Doug Hall (Independent Non-Executive Director). As a representative of Energold, Brendan Cahill is considered upon appointment to be a non-independent Director for QCA Code purposes. Jim Williams is considered upon appointment to be an independent Director for QCA Code purposes.

Next Steps

The Debt Settlement Agreement including, inter alia, the transfer by Anglesey to Energold of its shareholding in Angmag and its shareholding in LIMH is expected to take effect shortly following the receipt of necessary Swedish approvals.

Further announcements in relation to the above steps will be made as and when appropriate.

Capitalised terms used, but not otherwise defined, in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Initial Announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71