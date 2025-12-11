

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has invested in Ryght AI, a platform provider that modernizes how clinical research is designed and executed for the life sciences industry. The investment is made through Accenture Ventures. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



Petra Jantzer, a senior managing director and global lead of Life Sciences, Accenture, said: 'With our investment in Ryght AI, we're giving our life sciences clients the ability to fully leverage operational and scientific data and bring life-changing therapies to market faster, more efficiently and with greater precision.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News